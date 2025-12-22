Rwanda: Over 5,800 Student-Athletes Conclude National Talent Week in Huye

A total of 5,871 young athletes on Sunday, December 21, concluded the second edition of the National Sports Talent Week at Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare (GSOB) in Huye District, Southern Province.

The talent search initiative is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Sports, implemented in partnership with the Isonga-AFD Programme. It seeks to identify, promote, and develop young sporting talent across Rwanda in line with the National Sports Development Policy, while contributing to the country's long-term preparations for major international competitions, including the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Unlike the inaugural edition, this year's week-long camp was held across all 30 districts nationwide. Student-athletes competed in six disciplines namely basketball, volleyball, handball, athletics, football, and cycling.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire, who was the guest of honour, encouraged participants to embrace sport as a defining identity that demands discipline and commitment.

"Today, you are all winners, although the best were awarded. This should send a clear message that only hard work thrives in this ecosystem," she said.

Huye District hosted the national camp at GSOB, accommodating 477 students, while the remaining districts each hosted 186 participants. According to Mukazayire, 17 schools took part in recent camps, with top performers selected to continue in the talent identification process.

For athletes, the week extended beyond competition.

"Through this week, we learnt that teamwork leads to success and that failure is a shared responsibility within a team. I also gained a deeper understanding of Rwanda's journey--something we, as young people, should never take for granted," said 14-year-old Ethan Hirwa.

The Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis student was named Best Male Volleyball Player of the national talent week.

According to Rwanda U20 handball national team head coach François Xavier Ngarambe, the programme is already delivering tangible results, particularly in national team scouting.

He said that several promising players have been identified throughout the course of the programme in 2025.

"We have already spotted players who can fit into the U17 national team, which is expected to participate in a regional tournament in early March 2026. This week has truly served as a scouting platform," said Ngarambe, who recently guided Rwanda to a bronze medal at the Intercontinental IHF Trophy.

With the district-level phase concluded, competitions will continue at the provincial level in early April 2026 before culminating at the national stage. The best-performing athletes will then be integrated into Rwanda's preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.