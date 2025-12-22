Malawi: From the Field to the Feed - Celebrating Urunji Mezuwa, Malawi's Social Media Farming Maverick

As the world steadily shrinks into a global village powered by digitisation, countries everywhere are racing to harness the power of technology.

Malawi, often perceived as lagging behind in digital transformation, is quietly rewriting its story--especially in agriculture, where social media is reshaping how farmers grow, learn and sell.

Once dominated by local markets and ADMARC depots, Malawi's agricultural trade is increasingly finding a new home online. Social media platforms have evolved into powerful community marketplaces, enabling farmers not only to reach customers beyond their immediate surroundings but also to share knowledge, inspire innovation and professionalise farming as a business.

At the centre of this digital shift stands Urunji Mezuwa, a social media influencer and Executive Director of Farming with Urunji, whose online presence has become a blueprint for modern agribusiness marketing in Malawi. Through strategic and consistent use of social media, Mezuwa has demonstrated that a smartphone, internet access and credibility can be as valuable as fertile land.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In an exclusive online interview, Mezuwa explained how he has turned social media into a dependable sales engine.

"I use my Facebook page Ada Dalk to market farm produce, inputs and sometimes farming equipment," he said. "I clearly indicate where the products are located, where we can deliver, and provide contact details. Many customers prefer ordering online because they are busy and don't have time to travel to markets."

This simple but effective approach has tapped into a growing urban and semi-urban customer base that values convenience, transparency and direct access to producers. For Mezuwa and many other farmers following his lead, social media has removed middlemen, widened markets and increased profit margins.

Beyond selling, Mezuwa's platforms double as digital classrooms. Farmers learn new techniques, share experiences and gain exposure to best practices that were once locked behind extension offices and workshops. In this sense, social media has become both a marketplace and a knowledge hub--democratising access to agricultural information.

However, the digital path is not without potholes. Mezuwa acknowledges challenges that come with online trading.

"Some people place orders but are not genuine customers," he said. "When it's time for delivery, they start giving excuses until products perish--especially fresh produce. Others copy our content and techniques without permission."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite these setbacks, Mezuwa remains unwavering in his belief that the benefits far outweigh the risks. He continues to encourage Malawian farmers to embrace social media as a modern, scalable and global marketing tool.

"When used properly, social media connects you to customers far beyond your community. It builds trust, increases visibility and boosts sales," he said.

The numbers support his optimism. According to DataPortal, Malawi has over 1.8 million Facebook users--a vast, largely untapped digital marketplace. For farmers willing to adapt, this represents an opportunity to move from survival farming to agribusiness.

More broadly, digital transformation is no longer just changing how farmers sell. It is revolutionising the entire agricultural value chain--from accessing weather forecasts and market prices to learning modern farming methods and engaging directly with consumers.

As Malawi continues its digital journey in agriculture, pioneers like Urunji Mezuwa stand out as proof that innovation does not always require massive capital--sometimes it starts with a clear vision, consistency and the courage to farm beyond the field.

If nurtured and scaled, this blend of agriculture and technology could redefine Malawi's food systems, empower farmers and position the country as a model for digital agribusiness in Africa and beyond.