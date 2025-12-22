Malawi: FDH Bank, Lions Club Partner in Nationwide Tree-Planting Drive

FDH Bank Plc has partnered with Lions Club Malawi in a nationwide tree-planting initiative, committing K12 million towards the procurement of seedlings as part of its environmental sustainability efforts.

The initiative was launched during the District Tree Planting Day at Sankhani Primary School at Chitedze in Lilongwe and falls under the bank's sustainability programme, FDH Cares: Our Environment Pillar, which promotes environmental protection and climate resilience.

Speaking at the launch, FDH Bank Senior Manager for Government and International Organisations, Eugene Chinkhandwe, said the bank remains committed to promoting a green and resilient environment.

"As FDH Bank Plc, we continually recognise the importance of a green environment, and we have over the years reinforced our commitment to championing a sustainable and resilient green environment that will foster the development of the country and nurture it against various environmental and economic forces, such as climate change," said Chinkhandwe.

He said the partnership with Lions Club aligns with the bank's broader sustainability agenda.

"Through our sustainability programme, FDH Cares Our Environment Pillar, we are honoured to partner with Lions Club in a tree-planting drive across the country, and we applaud Lions Club for this noble and honourable commitment to a pro-green environment," he said.

Chinkhandwe noted that the initiative builds on earlier environmental commitments by FDH Group, whose holding company, Financial Holdings Limited, successfully planted one million trees by 2024 in line with Malawi 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Lions Club District Governor for District 412B Malawi and Mozambique, Gladson Kuyeri, described the event as a demonstration of service and shared responsibility in environmental protection.

"Today we gather at Chitedze to demonstrate service in action. We are not just planting trees, we are planting hope, responsibility, and a sustainable future for our communities," said Kuyeri.

He said the partnership with FDH Bank shows how corporate institutions and community organisations can work together to address environmental challenges.

"We are deeply grateful to FDH Bank for their generous sponsorship of K12 million. This partnership shows how corporate leadership and community service can work together to address challenges such as deforestation and climate change," said Kuyeri.

During the event, a total of 2,000 trees were planted at Chitedze, with organisers urging stakeholders to ensure the trees are protected and nurtured to guarantee long-term environmental impact.