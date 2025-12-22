Malawi: SKC Foundation Calls for Climate Change, Plants 800 Trees

The Board Chairperson of the Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation, Mary Chilima has called on different stakeholders to embrace the 2025-2026 tree planting season to combat climate change.

Chilima made the appeal on Saturday, December 20, 2025 when the SKC Foundation in conjunction with C' Steinweg Bridge Group, planted 800 tree seedlings at Nanjati Primary School in Lilongwe.

Chilima said planting trees is a simple yet effective solution to address change impacts such as floods among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are all feeling the effects of climate change and planting trees is the easy solution that we all can take part in. People die when floods or storms hit, so by planting trees we can make sure that these challenges are addressed", said Chilima.

She also revealed that the Foundation has adopted Nanjati Primary School as a model school for environmental conservation, as they plan to reach different areas across the country to plant trees.

"We plan to go across the country mainly in rural areas where deforestation is a real concern to make sure that we plant as many trees as we can", said Chilima.

On his part, Environmental Health and Safety Specialist at C' Steinweg Bridge Group, Wamaka Neba said they thought of partnering with SKC Foundation through their Environmental, Social-Governance program which aims at afforestation.

"We work with different partners in order to reach our target of planting 100,000 trees by the end of 2025 hence assisting the government to successfully achieve the Malawi 2063 development agenda, focusing on environmental sustainability enabler", said Neba

Esther Banda, a teacher at Nanjati Primary School thanked the SKC Foundation for taking the tree planting activity to the school and has pledged to care for the planted trees and ensure that they all survive through the school's Wildlife club.

The Ministry of Natural Resources Mining and Energy, through the Department of Forestry launched the 2025-2026 national forestry season on 15 December 2025, and almost 41,000,000 trees have been targeted to be planted during the season nationwide.

This year's tree planting season is themed 'Trees and Forests for Community Resilience' and is expected to end on 15 April, 2026.