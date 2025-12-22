Malawi: Gangata Launches Kabaza Day to Honour Victims and Confront Rising Motorcycle Accidents

Minister of State Alfred Gangata on Monday launched Kabaza Day, a national initiative aimed at remembering people who have died or sustained life-changing injuries in kabaza-related road accidents, while also drawing attention to the growing safety crisis surrounding motorcycle transport in Malawi.

The launch, held in Lilongwe, brought together government officials, health professionals and representatives of kabaza operators, reflecting the dual purpose of the day: to acknowledge the critical role kabazas play in daily transport and livelihoods, and to confront the heavy human cost of unsafe riding practices.

Speaking at the event, Gangata said Kabaza Day is meant to serve both as a moment of remembrance and a call to action. He noted that kabazas have become an indispensable mode of transport, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas where public transport is often unreliable or unaffordable. However, he warned that poor adherence to road safety rules has turned the sector into one of the country's deadliest.

"Behind every statistic is a family that has lost a breadwinner, a child who has lost a parent, or a young person whose future has been permanently altered," Gangata said. "This day must remind us that safety is not optional. It is a shared responsibility for riders, passengers and regulators alike."

Kabaza operations have expanded rapidly over the past decade, driven by unemployment and the need for flexible transport. For many young people, riding a motorcycle has become one of the few accessible sources of income. At the same time, weak regulation, limited rider training, overloading, speeding and poor helmet use have contributed to a sharp rise in accidents and severe injuries.

The scale of the problem was underscored by Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (LION) medical director, Dr Boston Munthali, who revealed that kabaza-related accidents account for between 50 and 70 percent of patients treated at the facility.

"Our wards are dominated by victims of motorcycle crashes, many with spinal injuries, head trauma and multiple fractures," Munthali said. "Some recover, but many are left disabled for life. The burden on families, the health system and the economy is enormous."

He said most of the injuries could be prevented through basic measures such as proper training, consistent helmet use, respect for traffic rules and stronger enforcement by authorities.

In a gesture meant to reflect solidarity with victims, the Malawi Coalition of Kabaza Associations (Macokasa) donated food items worth K5 million to 130 patients admitted at LION Hospital. Macokasa officials said the donation was part of a broader effort by kabaza operators to take responsibility for safety and to support those already affected by accidents.

"We are often portrayed only as part of the problem," said a Macokasa representative. "But we also want to be part of the solution--by promoting discipline among riders and supporting victims and their families."

Kabaza Day will be commemorated annually on December 22. Organisers say future observances will include safety awareness campaigns, rider training programmes and community engagement activities, with the aim of reducing accidents while preserving the livelihoods that kabaza transport provides.

As Malawi continues to grapple with road safety challenges, the launch of Kabaza Day places renewed focus on a sector that sits at the intersection of survival, mobility and risk--one where the cost of inaction is measured in lives lost and futures shattered.