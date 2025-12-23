Sudan: SAF Drone Strike Kills Dozens At Market in North Darfur

blog

On December 20, 2025, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) conducted a drone strike on Al-Hara Al-Atroun market in Al-Malha Locality, North Darfur State, killing dozens of unarmed civilians and completely destroying the market.

The Attack

The attack killed dozens of civilians, including at least seven women, and left many others wounded, among them children, women, and older persons. The market, a vital economic and social center serving as the primary source of livelihood for the local population--was completely destroyed.

Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Markets are protected civilian objects under international humanitarian law. Deliberately targeting civilian markets violates the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

This attack is part of a documented pattern of attacks on civilian infrastructure across Sudan, including hospitals, schools, markets, water facilities, and residential areas.

Humanitarian Impact

The destruction of Al-Hara Al-Atroun market eliminates a critical economic lifeline for the community. Beyond the immediate casualties, families have lost their source of income and access to food and essential goods.

This attack further intensifies the humanitarian crisis facing civilians in North Darfur.

Accountability

Those responsible for ordering and executing attacks on civilian infrastructure must be held accountable under international law. The international community must support investigations and accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court.

Civilians in North Darfur deserve protection. Markets should be safe spaces. This violence must stop.