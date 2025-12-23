Sudan: SAF Drone Strike Kills Dozens At Market in North Darfur

22 December 2025
Darfur Network for Human Rights (Kampala)
blog

On December 20, 2025, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) conducted a drone strike on Al-Hara Al-Atroun market in Al-Malha Locality, North Darfur State, killing dozens of unarmed civilians and completely destroying the market.

The Attack

The attack killed dozens of civilians, including at least seven women, and left many others wounded, among them children, women, and older persons. The market, a vital economic and social center serving as the primary source of livelihood for the local population--was completely destroyed.

Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Markets are protected civilian objects under international humanitarian law. Deliberately targeting civilian markets violates the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

This attack is part of a documented pattern of attacks on civilian infrastructure across Sudan, including hospitals, schools, markets, water facilities, and residential areas.

Humanitarian Impact

The destruction of Al-Hara Al-Atroun market eliminates a critical economic lifeline for the community. Beyond the immediate casualties, families have lost their source of income and access to food and essential goods.

This attack further intensifies the humanitarian crisis facing civilians in North Darfur.

Accountability

Those responsible for ordering and executing attacks on civilian infrastructure must be held accountable under international law. The international community must support investigations and accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court.

Civilians in North Darfur deserve protection. Markets should be safe spaces. This violence must stop.

Read the original article on Darfur Network for Human Rights.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Darfur Network for Human Rights. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.