Rwandans in Poland Prioritise Historical Education Back Home

A group of young Rwandans living in Poland on Monday, December 22, visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Campaign Against Genocide Museum as part of a cultural heritage initiative aimed at strengthening their understanding of Rwanda's history, identity, and national journey.

The visit organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in partnership with Rwandan community in Poland brought together students and young professionals who returned home during the holiday period.

ALSO READ: Diaspora investors urged to tap into Rwanda's housing boom

Sandrine Uwimbabazi, the Director of the Rwandan Community Abroad at the ministry, said the initiative was designed to ensure that Rwandans growing up or studying abroad have access to accurate and credible information about their country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The youth come back to their homeland to learn about our culture, our history, our background and where we are going as a country," Uwimbabazi said.

She explained that the programme called Rwanda Cultural Heritage seeks to equip young people with factual knowledge so they can counter misinformation and denial of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in their host countries.

"We want them to have accurate information. What they learn here, we expect them to spread the truth, to tell the right story about Rwanda to their friends and colleagues abroad," she said.

ALSO READ: Rwandan Minister tasks diaspora youth to work together

At Kigali Genocide Memorial, the youyth learned about the planning, execution, and consequences of the Genocide against the Tutsi. At the Campaign Against Genocide Museum, they learnt about how the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) halted the Genocide and liberated the country.

Earlier, the group had visited the Rwanda Liberation Museum (Umurindi w'Intwari) in Gicumbi District and other historical sites linked to Rwanda's liberation struggle.

Alan Nyombayire, the Chairperson of the Rwandan Community Abroad (RCA) in Poland, said the group represents more than 1,000 Rwandan students studying in Poland at bachelor's, master's, and PhD levels across various disciplines.

"We came together as students spending holidays back home and decided to organise a group visit to learn our history and create a package of information that we will take back to Poland and share with our fellow students," Nyombayire said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that the experience reinforced the responsibility of young people to actively fight genocide denial, hate speech, and misinformation.

"What we take back is not just memory, but responsibility. As the new generation, we must make sure that genocide here in Rwanda or anywhere else never happens again," he said.

Nyombayire added that RCA Poland has established think tanks in key sectors such as agriculture, fintech, and information technology, allowing students and graduates to exchange ideas that could contribute to Rwanda's development even while abroad.

For Armand Ngarambe, 26, the visit was an eye-opening experience.

"This is not something that happens every day. We have learned facts, history, and data that we did not know before. This knowledge will help us fight misinformation and hate speech, especially online," he said.

Amélie Ela Umubyeyi, a student who recently returned from Poland, said she learned about the role of youth in both the genocide execution and the country's recovery.

"We learned that the genocide was carried out largely by the youth, but it was also stopped by the youth," Umubyeyi said.

"That teaches us that young people must stand with what will positively impact the country and reject denialism or anything that will take it back," she said.

She added that the programme empowered participants to speak confidently about Rwanda's history and progress.

Officials and organisers say similar initiatives will continue as part of broader efforts to engage the Rwandan diaspora, particularly young people, in preserving historical memory, promoting unity, and contributing to national development.