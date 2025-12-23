Rwanda: Afri-Farmers Market Opens Fifth Outlet in Kabeza, Expands Access to Fresh Produce

Afri-Farmers Market has opened its fifth outlet in Kabeza, strengthening its footprint in Kigali and bringing fresh, farm-sourced produce closer to residents. The new branch officially opened on December 19.

The Kabeza outlet stocks a wide range of fruits, vegetables, meat products, and other farm goods, offering customers convenient access to fresh and affordable food. The expansion is also designed to deepen market access for local farmers by shortening supply chains and reducing post-harvest losses.

Gerard Ndayishimiye, Sales and Marketing Manager at Afri-Farmers, said the company works directly with farmers to ensure quality and consistency while supporting productivity at the source.

"We train farmers, provide inputs to improve yields, and collect their produce for sale through multiple channels," he said. "We operate five physical stores, sell online, and supply business clients such as hotels, restaurants, and schools. Customers can shop in-store, subscribe with flexible payment terms of three, seven, or fifteen days, or order online for home delivery."

Ndayishimiye added that opening the Kabeza branch brings services closer to customers and aligns with the company's growth ambitions. "We plan to expand to more locations across Rwanda and, in the longer term, to neighboring countries, starting with Uganda," he said.

For farmers, the model has translated into tangible gains. Augustin Iragena, who supplies tomatoes, vegetables, and fruits to Afri-Farmers, said the partnership has significantly reduced losses and labor.

"Before, transporting produce to markets over long distances--sometimes 15 kilometers--was exhausting and risky. We could lose up to 40 percent due to rain and handling," he said. "Now Afri-Farmers collect directly from our farms, weigh properly, and pay immediately. They also connect us with an agronomist who advises on crops and fertilizers, which has greatly improved quality."

Customers have welcomed the new outlet. Patience Mumarungu, a regular shopper, praised the freshness, variety, and pricing. "It's convenient to find watermelons, pumpkins, bananas, pineapples, vegetables, and meat products in one place, straight from the farm and at affordable prices," she said.

With its Kabeza opening, Afri-Farmers Market continues to position itself as a bridge between farmers and consumers, combining physical retail with e-commerce to improve food access and farmer incomes.