Sudan: Prime Minister Outlines Sudan's Peace Initiative At UN Security Council

New York, December 22, 2035 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris detailed the initial steps of the Sudanese government's peace initiative, which he presented to the United Nations Security Council.

He explained that the first phase of the initiative calls for a comprehensive ceasefire under international supervision, alongside the withdrawal of militias from all occupied areas, in accordance with the Jeddah Platform declaration. The initiative also includes the consolidation of militia forces in designated camps agreed upon under the oversight of the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League, facilitating the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees to their original homes, and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid across all regions.

Dr. Idris emphasized the complete disarmament of militias under international monitoring, with guarantees against the recycling of weapons. He further noted that the Sudanese government will implement confidence-building measures based on UN Security Council Resolution 2736, covering political, economic, security, and social dimensions, including legal accountability for public rights violations, the removal of obstacles to issuing official documents, and the review of criminal records to allow returnees to reintegrate into the country.

The initiative also encompasses the reintegration of eligible individuals through the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) program, reparations, and the support of economic projects in Darfur, Kordofan, and other affected states, alongside reconstruction efforts. Comprehensive national and international conferences are planned to consolidate societal peace and reconciliation, in cooperation with the United Nations, donors, and friendly and sister countries, to restore social cohesion and create a resilient communal environment. The initiative further foresees a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue during the transitional period among all political forces to pave the way for democratic governance through elections.

Dr. Idris affirmed that the initiative reflects the principle that there can be no stability without a unified national authority and no future without comprehensive recovery. He stressed that Sudan seeks not sympathy, but partnership in ensuring peace and justice for its people. He highlighted that the initiative is genuinely Sudanese, developed independently by Sudanese hands, not imposed by any external party, and aims not at achieving victory in war, but at breaking the cycle of violence instigated by the militias.

The Prime Minister described Sudan as standing at a historic juncture, capable of silencing the guns with courage after cities have been reduced to rubble, families displaced, and hope besieged. He condemned the violations of international norms, which have resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian disaster undermining regional stability.

Dr. Idris concluded that the peace initiative represents the government's vision of ending militia aggression and their external support, protecting civilians, safeguarding lives, preserving national territory, and upholding both national and international peace and security.