Sudan: Prime Minister Unveils Peace Initiative Before UN Security Council

23 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York, December 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris presented his government's Peace Initiative to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, framing it as a realistic and inclusive plan to end atrocities, restore state authority, and foster national reconciliation.

Idris said the initiative aligns with international principles and complements the U.S.-Saudi-Egyptian effort, offering a monitorable ceasefire, enforceable disarmament, non-selective justice, and genuine reconciliation. "Peace cannot be achieved without accountability, stability cannot exist without a unified national authority, and the future cannot be built without recovery," he declared.

He stressed Sudan seeks neither impunity nor endless war, but a just peace grounded in law and supported by the international community. Idris called on the UN and Security Council to "be remembered not as witnesses to collapse, but as partners in recovery."

The prime minister warned that Sudan faces an existential crisis caused by the brutal war waged by the rebel militia (formerly Rapid Support Forces), in violation of international law, triggering an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and regional instability. He said the initiative reflects the vision of the Transitional Civilian Government to halt militia aggression and secure lasting peace.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.