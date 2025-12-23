Sudan: Prime Minister Unveils Peace Initiative Before UN Security Council

New York, December 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris presented his government's Peace Initiative to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, framing it as a realistic and inclusive plan to end atrocities, restore state authority, and foster national reconciliation.

Idris said the initiative aligns with international principles and complements the U.S.-Saudi-Egyptian effort, offering a monitorable ceasefire, enforceable disarmament, non-selective justice, and genuine reconciliation. "Peace cannot be achieved without accountability, stability cannot exist without a unified national authority, and the future cannot be built without recovery," he declared.

He stressed Sudan seeks neither impunity nor endless war, but a just peace grounded in law and supported by the international community. Idris called on the UN and Security Council to "be remembered not as witnesses to collapse, but as partners in recovery."

The prime minister warned that Sudan faces an existential crisis caused by the brutal war waged by the rebel militia (formerly Rapid Support Forces), in violation of international law, triggering an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and regional instability. He said the initiative reflects the vision of the Transitional Civilian Government to halt militia aggression and secure lasting peace.