Sudan, AOAD Discuss Rehabilitating Key Agricultural Projects

23 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daim, discussed plans to rehabilitate national agricultural projects with the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), focusing on boosting production and advancing food security.

The initiative targets major schemes, including Al-Suki, Al-Rahad, White Nile, and Northern State projects, with an emphasis on increasing output of strategic crops such as sorghum, wheat, cotton, and sesame, alongside high-value crops including rice, potatoes, and soybeans.

AOAD Director General Ibrahim Adam Ahmed Al-Dukhairi said the organization has begun drafting a rehabilitation framework and conducting technical studies, citing the New Halfa Agricultural Corporation as a successful pilot, where sorghum yields rose from eight to 18 sacks per feddan through mechanization and modern technologies.

Abdel-Daim said Sudan's vast arable land positions it to play a regional and international food security role, adding that the Ministry of Finance is working to secure funding and capitalize on promising marketing opportunities.

