Sudan: Algeria's UN Security Council Envoy Praises Sudan Government Efforts, Calls for Accountability

New York, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - Algeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Security Council, speaking on behalf of African countries, commended the efforts of the Sudanese government to support peace and stability, praising the role of Prime Minister Kamil Idris in sustaining coordination and ensuring the continued delivery of humanitarian assistance to all those affected.

Addressing a Security Council session on the situation in Sudan, the Algerian envoy affirmed his country's firm rejection of any attempts to establish a parallel authority in Sudan. He stressed that the crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia must not go unpunished, noting that the group had deliberately broadcast its atrocities while benefiting from impunity.

He underscored the need to activate the tools available to the Security Council, including sanctions, investigations, and prosecutions, to hold accountable those who financed and facilitated these crimes and enabled mercenaries to slaughter the Sudanese people, stressing that they must be brought to justice.

For his part, Greece's representative reaffirmed Sudan's territorial integrity and the importance of preserving its unity.

China, meanwhile, reiterated its support for Sudan's unity and its backing of the government's efforts as it implements the roadmap, while exerting all efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance and meet citizens' basic needs.