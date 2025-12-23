Rwanda: How Refugees in Kiziba Are Coping After Aid Reductions

Congolese refugees living in Kiziba Refugee Camp in Karongi District say government-backed self-reliance initiatives have helped them adapt after external humanitarian aid was reduced, easing the impact of cuts that began in 2023.

The support is part of a broader government strategy to help refugees establish sustainable livelihoods as financial assistance from development partners declines, while reducing long-term dependence on handouts.

ALSO READ: Rwf6bn renewable energy project to benefit refugee camps

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In 2023, assistance from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP) began to decrease. Monthly aid dropped from Rwf8,600 to Rwf5,600 for first-category refugees, from Rwf5,600 to Rwf2,800 for second-category refugees, and was completely withdrawn for third-category refugees, considered self-sufficient.

Refugees say the reductions significantly affected their well-being, noting that the aid had already been insufficient to meet basic needs.

Adrie Muhayemariya, in charge of refugee protection at the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA), said the government has intensified programmes aimed at promoting self-reliance.

"The government's programme to help people become self-reliant is being implemented in Kiziba to lift refugees out of poverty," Muhayemariya said.

Kiziba Camp hosts more than 14,000 Congolese refugees, most of whom fled to Rwanda in 1996.

ALSO READ: Refugee welfare: Eight things Rwanda has done to improve their lives

To help refugees generate income, MINEMA, in partnership with organisations including Practical Action and GIZ, has connected refugees with suppliers of environmentally friendly equipment such as sewing machines, refrigerators, televisions and solar-powered lights.

The equipment is provided at subsidised prices, enabling refugees to start or expand small businesses.

Chantal Umwiza, one of the beneficiaries, acquired a solar-powered refrigerator worth Rwf2.6 million, which she paid for in installments. She said the equipment helped her attract more customers to her bar.

ALSO READ: Refugee schools in Rwanda get smart classroom

"I started with a capital of Rwf100,000, which has now grown to Rwf400,000. Life is improving," she said.

For Beatrice Muberarugo, the aid cuts meant her family lost monthly support of Rwf21,000. She said life became difficult until she received a cassava-processing machine valued at Rwf60,000, which she obtained at a subsidised cost of Rwf25,000, alongside access to an electrified kitchen.

"I can now serve five clients a day, each paying Rwf4,000. Before, people had to go to Kibuye for cassava paste because there was no electricity in the camp," she said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda nears full financial inclusion for refugees at 98%

Kiziba Camp manager Albert Methode Nsengamungu said infrastructure improvements have played a critical role in supporting refugees' livelihoods.

"Electricity, the tarmac road reaching the camp, and other services are a result of the host country's leadership, which ensures security and demonstrates humanity," he said.

Practical Action monitoring officer Evariste Muhire said the organisation's interventions were guided by the principle of inclusive development.

"It would be unfair for development to reach only Rwandans while refugees are left behind," he said.

According to Muhire, the organisation has provided electricity to more than 900 households, distributed eco-friendly stoves to 1,411 households, and supported 70 women to start businesses using equipment such as refrigerators, hairdressing machines and solar-powered televisions.

Beyond Kiziba, Rwanda continues to scale up refugee inclusion initiatives nationwide. UNHCR and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a Joint Country Action Plan for 2025-2027 to strengthen refugee self-reliance and inclusion across five key sectors, including energy, clean cooking and access to national power grids.

As of September 2024, Rwanda hosts over 130,000 refugees, most of them living in five main camps--Kiziba, Nyabiheke, Kigeme, Mugombwa and Mahama--some for nearly three decades.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Aid and Assistance Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government-led programmes such as the $80 million Social Economic Inclusion of Refugees and Host Communities (SEIRHC), also known as Jya Mbere, promote entrepreneurship, cooperatives and small businesses for both refugees and host communities.

The Financial Inclusion for Refugees (FI4R) programme is also expanding access to banking, digital loans and financial literacy for up to 100,000 refugees.

Rwanda has further integrated refugees into national systems, including education, healthcare and social protection, in line with the 1951 Refugee Convention. Refugee children are fully enrolled in the national education system, while refugees are covered under the Mutuelle de Santé health insurance scheme.

Through these initiatives, authorities say the focus is shifting from emergency assistance to long-term resilience--helping refugees rebuild their lives with dignity, even as humanitarian funding continues to shrink.