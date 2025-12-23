Tanzania: 30 Investors Eye to Turn Buzwagi Into an Industrial Hub After the End of Mining Activities

Shinyanga — FOLLOWING the completion of mining activities at the Buzwagi Gold Mine, the Tanzanian government has put in place a special strategy to designate the area for the establishment of an industrial park, particularly for industries producing goods and services used in the mining sector. This initiative aims to position Tanzania as a hub for the production of mining-related goods and services in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This was stated by the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, during his visit to inspect the Buzwagi Industrial Park area located in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region.

Speaking during the visit, Minister Mavunde said that the vision of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, is to see the Buzwagi area transformed into a center of industrial economic activity with a significant contribution to national development.

Minister Mavunde explained that more than 30 factories are expected to be established within the industrial park, covering various sectors including energy, education, production of mining equipment and supplies, mineral processing, as well as the manufacture of machinery, equipment, and spare parts used in the mining and industrial sectors in general.

He further noted that the Buzwagi Mine had been a key driver of economic development in Kahama District, and its closure could have negatively affected local government revenues and livelihoods. The establishment of the Buzwagi Industrial Park is therefore intended to bridge that gap by creating employment opportunities, increasing income, and stimulating other economic activities for the benefit of Kahama residents and the nation at large.

"More than 30 investors have expressed interest in establishing factories in the Buzwagi area. Already, one investor--East Africa Conveyors Supplies--has started producing products used in mining operations. This is a major milestone in the mining sector, as previously these products were imported from outside the country," emphasized Mavunde.

In another development, Minister Mavunde said Tembo Nickel Company plans to build a large multi-metal refinery facility in the area. The plant is expected to be among the largest in Africa and will use modern Hydromet technology, which consumes less electricity and is environmentally friendly.

Collectively, these initiatives demonstrate the Government's commitment to strengthening the industrial economy, adding value to the country's mineral resources, and ensuring that citizens benefit directly from those resources.