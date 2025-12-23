Tanzania Begins Nationwide Exercise to Address Challenges Facing the Land Sector

Mtwara — THE Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development has reaffirmed its commitment to address all land challenges in the country with the goal of making citizens live a happy and fulfilled life.

The Minister responsible for the ministry, Dr Leonard Akwilapo made the statement earlier today, December 22, 2025, in a discussion with Mtwara's Regional Commissioner, Colonel Patrick Sawala where he outlined the various efforts taken by the ministry to address the challenges.

"As a ministry, we will work on all challenges facing the land sector, and here in Mtwara, we have already started addressing them. Our goal is to ensure that our citizens live happily," he said.

On his part, the Mtwara Regional Commissioner, Colonel Sawala, congratulated the minister on his appointment as Minister for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, describing the ministry as a sensitive sector because it touches the lives of every citizen.

"I assure you that as a region we will not hesitate to speak on all the things that will be achieved in our region by your ministry," he said.

Minister Akwilapo is in Mtwara region for a working visit.