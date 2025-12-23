Sudan: Al-Gezira Health Ministry Signs Agreement With French Organization

Madani, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Health of Al-Gezira State and the French global organization Hand in Hand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) this morning in the field of physical therapy and disability care.

Sperin Nitaki, Project Director at the organization, outlined its areas of work, including physical therapy and disability services. He indicated that the organization plans to implement a one-year project in the state, targeting Al-Gezira Trauma Center to provide physical therapy services, in addition to supporting the Madani Prosthetics Center with devices, rehabilitating and maintaining Bortbail Health Center, and supporting medical staff. Nitaki emphasized that the work will later expand to include multiple health institutions and centers.

For his part, Dr. Omar Youssef Al-Tai, Acting Director-General of the Ministry of Health, expressed his gratitude to the organization, affirming his ministry's commitment to implementing the MoU to enhance and develop the quality of health services provided to the state's citizens.