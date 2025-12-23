Sudan: Animal Resources Minister Meets Sudanese Professors, National Organizations, and Private Sector

Port Sudan, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri met Sunday with Sudanese university professors, representatives of national organizations, and private sector leaders to discuss strategies for developing the country's animal and fisheries sector.

The meeting focused on implementing the ministry's short- and long-term development plans. The minister praised participants for their dedication, particularly in supporting small-scale breeders and producers and serving local communities.

Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries announced plans to attract Gulf investors to partner with Sudanese private sector companies, injecting capital into integrated veterinary service projects to boost production, productivity, self-sufficiency, and exports. He also revealed the establishment of ten modern slaughterhouses meeting international standards.

Participants affirmed their readiness to cooperate with the ministry to implement its plans and contribute foreign currency to the state treasury.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Ammar Al-Sheikh Idris met with a Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) delegation led by Luca Cont to assess the current status of agriculture, both plant and animal, as part of an annual food security review across all states. Dr. Idris praised the growing role of stakeholders in supporting sector development.