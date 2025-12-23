Sudan: Prime Minister to Address UN Security Council in Key Briefing On Sudan

New York, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris is set to address the United Nations Security Council today, presenting a key briefing on the situation in Sudan.

The Prime Minister arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York accompanied by his advisors Dr. Hussein Al-Hafyan, Nizar Abdullah, and Ambassador Badr Al-Din Al-Jaifri, ahead of meetings on humanitarian issues and the country's peace process.

He was received by Sudan's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, Sudan's Ambassador to Washington, Mohamed Abdullah Idris, and members of the Sudanese mission.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister held extended consultations with the mission to prepare for his Security Council address, underscoring Sudan's priorities on peace, stability, and humanitarian engagement.