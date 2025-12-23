Sudan: Health Minister Directs Creation and Accreditation of Specialized Training Center With Arab Board of Health Specializations

Port Sudan, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim has directed the establishment and accreditation of a Specialized Training Center under the umbrella of the Arab Board of Health Specializations, to serve as a primary platform for accrediting training centres for the country's medical personnel according to internationally recognized standards.

The minister explained during his virtual meeting with the Arab Board on Sunday that the centre will provide a comprehensive training environment and implement precise scientific curricula to ensure the enhancement of both trainers' and trainees' competencies. He emphasized the government's and the Ministry of Health's commitment to providing the necessary financial and logistical support, as well as qualified personnel, to ensure the success of the project.

The establishment of the centre comes as part of the initiative to expand specialized training, aiming to send and accredit one thousand trainees in the upcoming phase, contributing to strengthening human resources and stabilizing health services in the country.

The minister pointed out that the Sudanese health system has regained more than 70% of its capacities in most states despite the challenges imposed by the war, considering the centre a key pillar in supporting this recovery.

Regarding Arab cooperation, the minister noted that Sudan has been one of the main supporters of the Arab Board of Health Specializations since its inception, having provided its first Secretary-General.

He also praised the achievements the board has accomplished in recent years in strategic planning, training expansion, and international accreditations, affirming the continuation of the partnership to achieve the desired health renaissance.