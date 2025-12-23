Africa: Weather Service Issues Disruptive Rain, Fire Danger Warning Across South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a weather warning for disruptive rains and severe thunderstorms across the country for today.

The warnings for rain are as follows:

Orange level 5 warning: Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of settlements (both formal and informal) and roads, low-lying bridges, as well as damage to mud-build houses is expected over the northern and eastern parts of Limpopo.

Yellow level 4 warning: Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of settlements (both formal and informal) and roads, low-lying bridges, as well as damage to mud-build houses is expected in the northern parts of Mpumalanga and southwestern Limpopo, except in the extreme southeast.

Yellow level 4 warning: Severe thunderstorm, leading to heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail a populated are expected over Gauteng, extreme southwestern parts of Limpopo, southern parts of Mpumalanga, eastern parts of North West, eastern parts of Free State, as well as the western parts KwaZulu-Natal.

Yellow level 1 warning: Severe thunderstorms, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail are expected over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather service also issued warnings for possible fire danger in parts of the Northern and Western Cape provinces.

"Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the over the western parts of the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the northern parts of the Western Cape.

"Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the Western Cape, except along the south coast and adjacent interior," the SAWS said.