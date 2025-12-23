South Africa: Condolences for Veteran NPA Prosecutor

22 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has extended condolences on the passing of the National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Riegel Du Toit.

"The Minister extends her heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Advocate Du Toit during this difficult time.

"The Minister further conveys her sympathies to his colleagues and the entire prosecutorial fraternity who have lost a committed and respected public servant," the department said in a statement.

The veteran prosecutor, Du Toit secured lengthy sentences for the murder of German supercar specialist Uwe Gemballa and played a role in the prosecution of infamous Czech organised crime boss, Radovan Krejcir.

Du Toit was assigned protection after his name was found on a hit list during a raid at Krejcir's home.

"Advocate Du Toit served the justice system with dedication and professionalism, contributing meaningfully to the work of the National Prosecuting Authority and the broader pursuit of justice," the statement concluded. - SAnews.gov.za

