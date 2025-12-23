Namibia: Security Workers Union Demands Enforcement of National Minimum Wage

More than 150 members of the Namibia Security Workers Union (Naswu) staged a demonstration at Rundu in the Kavango East region on Monday.

They demanded the immediate enforcement of Namibia's national minimum wage and improved labour conditions in the private security sector.

The protest follows months of complaints from security guards who allege widespread non-compliance by security companies operating in the town.

Speaking to The Namibian during the submission of a petition to the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Naswu secretary general Joseph Mikka said inspections conducted in August and September revealed serious labour violations.

"Only a few companies are currently complying with the national minimum wage of N$13.50 per hour, while the majority continue to underpay workers, with wages ranging between N$5 and N$8.75," Mikka said.

He stressed that the minimum wage is a national wage order that must be adhered to by all employers, regardless of sector or geographic location.

Mikka further raised concerns over late salary payments, unpaid public holidays, Sundays, night allowances, and outstanding back pay dating as far back as January 2025.

"These practices violate several provisions of the Labour Act of 2007," he said.

The petition names several companies allegedly failing to comply with labour laws.

"Some employers blame their clients for delayed payments. The union rejects such explanations, as the law places responsibility squarely on employers," Mikka said.

He warned that continued non-compliance could lead to formal disputes, intensified inspections, and recommendations for the cancellation of both government and private tenders awarded to offending companies.

Mikka also expressed concern about the second phase of the minimum wage increase, scheduled for January 2026, which will raise the minimum hourly rate to N$16.00.

Security workers have given authorities until 2 February to ensure compliance, calling on the labour ministry to intervene urgently and enforce the law.

Security guard Paulus Munango said delayed salary payments have left workers heavily indebted.

"The ninth of every month is our payday, but we have still not been paid. We borrowed money to send our children home for the holidays, hoping we would repay it on time, but up to now no payment has been received," he said.

Munango also cautioned fellow security guards against acting as informants for their employers, urging unity among workers.

Esron Hamutenya, another security worker, echoed similar concerns, accusing the labour ministry of failing to protect workers' rights.

"We have many pending cases at their offices. Delays in resolving these matters are contributing to employers disregarding our rights and labour laws," he said.

