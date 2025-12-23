Uganda: Govt Flags Off 2025/26 National Mosquito Net Distribution Campaign

The government has flagged off the 5th Universal Coverage Campaign for the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, marking the start of a nationwide effort to reduce malaria-related illness and deaths.

The flag-off ceremony was held at the National Medical Stores headquarters in Kajjansi and was presided over by the Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng.

The campaign aims to achieve more than 80 percent universal coverage in line with the Uganda Malaria Strategic Plan 2025-2030.

A total of 25.8 million mosquito nets will be distributed across 130 districts, excluding districts fully covered under the Indoor Residual Spraying programme.

The campaign is funded by the Government of Uganda, with support from the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria, as well as additional support from the United States Government.

Addressing reporters at the event, Aceng said malaria remains a persistent public health challenge in Uganda. She cited findings from the 2025 Malaria Indicator Survey, which show that malaria prevalence has increased to 12.5 percent, up from 9.2 percent in 2018.

According to the World Malaria Report 2024, Uganda accounts for five percent of global malaria cases, ranking third worldwide, and 2.7 percent of malaria-related deaths, ranking ninth globally.

"Malaria remains a major public health challenge in Uganda, and the latest data shows that we are still losing too many lives to a disease that is preventable," Aceng said.

"Through this campaign, government is scaling up prevention efforts to protect households, particularly in high-burden districts."

The General Manager of National Medical Stores, Moses Kamabare, said the agency was ready to ensure the efficient and accountable delivery of the mosquito nets nationwide.

"National Medical Stores is fully prepared to execute its mandate of receiving, warehousing, and distributing these mosquito nets safely and efficiently across the country.l," Kamabare said.

"Leveraging our nationwide logistics infrastructure and systems, we are committed to supporting Government to ensure that every net reaches the intended communities in a timely and accountable manner."

The World Health Organisation commended Uganda for strengthening malaria prevention through government-led systems.

WHO representative Andrew Bakainaga said the campaign demonstrated strong national commitment to malaria control.

"This campaign demonstrates Uganda's strong commitment to malaria prevention and the effective use of national systems to deliver life-saving interventions," he said.

"Consistent use of insecticide-treated nets remains one of the most effective tools for reducing malaria transmission, and WHO continues to support Government's efforts toward malaria control and elimination," Bakainaga added.

The campaign will be implemented in five waves to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

The first wave targets 20 high-burden districts, including Amolatar, Alebtong, Apac, Budaka, Bugweri, Buyende, Dokolo, Iganga, Jinja, Jinja City, Kaliro, Kamuli, Kole, Kwania, Lira, Lira City, Mbale, Mbale City, Otuke and Oyam.

During the first phase, approximately 4.49 million mosquito nets will be distributed, with the aim of protecting more than 8.5 million Ugandans against malaria.

Distribution will be implemented through local governments, while National Medical Stores will handle the receipt, warehousing and nationwide delivery of the nets.

The government has called on local leaders, Village Health Teams and communities to support the exercise and ensure correct and consistent use of mosquito nets at household level, describing the 2025/26 LLIN mass distribution campaign as a critical intervention in safeguarding the health of Ugandans.