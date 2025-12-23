Ethiopia's Role Pivotal in Advancing South-South Cooperation, Says OSC Secretary General

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's role in advancing South-South Cooperation is essential given its strategic position in the global diplomatic landscape, according to Manssour Bin Mussallam, Secretary General of the Organization of Southern Cooperation (OSC).

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Secretary General Mussallam emphasized that "we are living in a historic moment."

He noted the ongoing transition from the geopolitical order established in the 1990s toward to a struggling new world order, adding that countries of the Global South such as in Latin America, Africa, and Asia are currently facing a crossroads.

Since recently, the certainties and predictability of the past have vanished, he pointed out, yet countries of the "the Greater South" have yet to articulate the visions that can unite them.

Mussallam also underscored the urgency of south-south cooperation, describing it as more relevant than ever.

However, he noted that the Global South requires enhanced financial institutions and organizations to support its efforts, advocating for the creation of "OPEC-like" coalitions focusing on agricultural and critical mineral resources, which would strengthen the collective stance of the Global South in response to an evolving global landscape.

"The greater south (Global South) is in a position where South-South cooperation has never been more relevant than today, more urgent than today," he underlined.

In this regard, Ethiopia's significance in this framework cannot be overstated, Mussallam stated, emphasizing the nation's strategic position in the global diplomatic landscape.

Ethiopia's role is undeniably crucial in advancing South-South cooperation, not merely as a member of the OSC but as a diplomatic linchpin, he added.

By hosting the African Union, Ethiopia has positioned itself as the diplomatic heart of Africa; he added that this centrality allows the country to serve as a vibrant hub for South-South collaboration, reinforcing its strategic significance in fostering unity and cooperation among developing nations.

"Ethiopia's role is critical to the endeavors of South-South cooperation, not only because it is a member state of the OSC, because its city, Addis Ababa, is being a diplomatic capital hosting the African Union, OSC and, therefore it is a hub for South-South cooperation.

Most critically, Ethiopia's role is important not only in Africa in terms of African integration and unity, but because African integration reinforces South-South cooperation."