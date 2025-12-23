Egypt: Tanzania, Egypt Agree to Deepen Ties in Cultural Tourism, Antiquities

Cairo — TANZANIA and Egypt have agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation in promoting and developing cultural tourism and the antiquities sectors.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Tanzania's Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, and Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, H.E. Sherif Fath Attia, held in Cairo.

During the discussions, Prof. Kabudi informed his host that the Government of Tanzania is strategically expanding its tourism market by identifying and developing new opportunities, particularly in the areas of antiquities, museums, and cultural tourism.

He explained that for a long time, Tanzania has recorded significant success in wildlife and safari tourism. As a result, the Government is now focusing on strengthening other tourism sub sectors to attract more visitors and increase the sector's contribution to the national economy.

On his part, Minister Attia said that the Government of Egypt is ready to cooperate with Tanzania by providing expertise and highly skilled professionals in the fields of antiquities, museums, and cultural tourism, intending to build the capacity of Tanzanian experts.

He added that Egypt has extensive experience in the preservation of antiquities, construction, management, and operation of museums, and is prepared to send its experts to Tanzania to provide training. Likewise, Tanzanian experts will have the opportunity to visit Egypt to learn and exchange experiences.