Tanzania, Unicef Agree to Deepen Ties in Social Service Provision

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has affirmed its commitment to further deepen existing relations with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in promoting the well-being of the country's children and the youth.

That was said by the the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba, who met and held talks with the Deputy Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in charge of the Program, Patricia Lombo.

The two sides discussed how to develop cooperation between the government and the partner, especially the development of social services.

Dr Mwamba emphasized the Tazanian government's commitment to continue collaborating with UNICEF in implementing projects aimed at improving social welfare and promoting economic development in the country.

For her part, Patricia Lombo, who came to introduce herself at Treasury Square in Dodoma, commended the Government of Tanzania for the great steps it has taken in managing the social sectors, and promised to continue closer cooperation in the implementation of productive development programs for Children.

The talks concluded with both sides expressing their desire to further strengthen existing relations, through innovative initiatives that promote the well-being of children, youth and society at large, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).