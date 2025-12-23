Central Africa: Great Lakes Region Renews Efforts to Restore Region's Peace, Security

Entebbe — THE Great Lake Region's Heads of State and Government held in-depth discussions in a renewed bid to restore peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Tanzanian Vice President, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), together with Member States of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes Region.

The meeting was held at State House, Entebbe, in Uganda, and was chaired by the Ugandan, Yoweri Museveni, who also serves as the Regional Chair of the Oversight Mechanism for the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the Great Lakes Region.

During the meeting, Heads of State and Government held in-depth discussions on the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, underscoring the need for urgent and collective efforts to restore lasting peace in the region, which continues to face persistent security challenges.

Vice President Dr Nchimbi was accompanied by the Minister of State in the Office of the Second Vice President (Policy, Coordination and the House of Representatives) of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Hamza Hassan Juma; the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru Maghembe; as well as the Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to Uganda, Major General Paul Simuli.

The meeting forms part of ongoing regional efforts aimed at strengthening peace, security, and cooperation in the Great Lakes Region.