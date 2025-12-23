Tanzania: RUWASA Embarks On an Exercise to Assess Water Service Delivery in 25 Regions

Dar es Salaam — The Director General of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Engineer Wolta Kirita, has said that the agency is fully prepared to ensure the quality, safety, and sustainability of rural water supply services nationwide.

Speaking about the initiative, Engineer Kirita stated that RUWASA has officially commenced inspection tours in districts across all 25 regions of Tanzania Mainland, intending to assess water service delivery by Community-Based Water Supply Organizations (CBWSOs) as well as the sustainability of rural water projects.

He explained that the inspections are part of RUWASA's legal mandate to supervise and regulate the performance of CBWSOs, while also implementing directives from senior leaders in the Water Sector who have emphasized the importance of leaders leaving their offices to visit service areas directly, observe the actual situation on the ground, and address challenges facing citizens.

Engineer Kirita further noted that RUWASA management teams, together with water sector experts, have already begun implementing the exercise in various regions of the country, in collaboration with Regional and District RUWASA Managers, Local Government leaders, and leaders of the respective CBWSOs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On her part, CBWSO Manager Vallentina Masanja said that as of November 2025, a total of 930 CBWSOs were providing and managing rural water services across the 25 regions of Mainland Tanzania.

She explained that during the inspections, RUWASA will assess key areas including revenue and expenditure management, procurement procedures, the level and duration of daily water service provision, water quality, operation and maintenance of water infrastructure, implementation of audit recommendations, as well as compliance with guidelines and directives issued by RUWASA and the government at large.

In the initial phase of the inspections, more than 156 CBWSOs are expected to be reached within 10 days, with the exercise set to continue in subsequent phases until completion.

According to the Water Act No. 5 of 2019, RUWASA is mandated to supervise, regulate, and support the operations of CBWSOs to ensure that rural communities receive quality, safe, and sustainable water supply services.