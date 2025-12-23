Sudan: Red Sea State Wali Begins Official Visit to Turkey's Mersin Province to Explore Cooperation Opportunities

22 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Mersin, Turkey, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) -- Wali of Red Sea State, Mustafa Mohamed Nour, arrived in Turkey's Mersin Province at the head of an accompanying delegation, marking the start of an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding partnership prospects between the two sides.

Upon arrival, the Wali was received Sudan's Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, by Nadir Yousuf Al-Tayib, alongside a representative of the Mersin Provincial Governor.

The delegation includes the Director of the Sudan Ports Corporation, as well as a number of Sudanese business leaders.

The two-day visit seeks to advance cooperation between Mersin Province and Red Sea State, particularly in the fields of ports, maritime transport, and logistics services. Discussions will also focus on the exchange of technical expertise and enhanced coordination between ports, with a view to improving operational efficiency and modernizing port management systems.

The visit further provides an important platform for officials and business representatives from both sides to build on existing cooperation, explore new avenues for investment, and expand commercial and technical exchanges--supporting shared interests and reinforcing the growing cooperative ties between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of Turkey.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.