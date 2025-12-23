Sudan: Red Sea State Wali Begins Official Visit to Turkey's Mersin Province to Explore Cooperation Opportunities

Mersin, Turkey, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) -- Wali of Red Sea State, Mustafa Mohamed Nour, arrived in Turkey's Mersin Province at the head of an accompanying delegation, marking the start of an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding partnership prospects between the two sides.

Upon arrival, the Wali was received Sudan's Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, by Nadir Yousuf Al-Tayib, alongside a representative of the Mersin Provincial Governor.

The delegation includes the Director of the Sudan Ports Corporation, as well as a number of Sudanese business leaders.

The two-day visit seeks to advance cooperation between Mersin Province and Red Sea State, particularly in the fields of ports, maritime transport, and logistics services. Discussions will also focus on the exchange of technical expertise and enhanced coordination between ports, with a view to improving operational efficiency and modernizing port management systems.

The visit further provides an important platform for officials and business representatives from both sides to build on existing cooperation, explore new avenues for investment, and expand commercial and technical exchanges--supporting shared interests and reinforcing the growing cooperative ties between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of Turkey.