South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Murder of DJ Warras Following Police Interrogation

Police have announced that two suspects have been arrested and are set to be charged in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, popularly known as 'DJ Warras', who was fatally shot in Johannesburg on 16 December.

Two suspects have been arrested and will be charged for the fatal shooting of Warrick Stock, also known as DJ Warras, in Joburg's CBD on 16 December.

They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 24 December.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Stock was in the entertainment industry and also involved in private security.

Several people in both sectors have been murdered in recent years, especially in Gauteng.

It was reported that in the month before Stock was murdered, he took out a protection order in relation to a hijacked building in central Johannesburg where he was doing security work.

Questioned and arrested

On Tuesday, 22 December, police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said there had been a breakthrough in the case, which has garnered widespread attention and been reported internationally.

"The two people of interest brought in for questioning have been detained by the Serious and Violent Crime Investigations team," she said. "They will be charged with the murder of DJ Warras."

No further details were provided, and it was not immediately clear whether other suspects face arrest.

The SABC reported that Stock's funeral was expected to be held on Tuesday.

[WATCH] "He is a known suspect." Police Commissioner...