South Africa: Farewell to a South African Hero, Professor Renfrew Christie

Professor Renfrew Christie, who died at the weekend aged 76 following a short illness, was an intellectual force, a man of appetites, great bravery and tenacity, and, as a member of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) who spent many years in an apartheid jail, a South African hero.

Born in 1949 in Johannesburg, Renfrew Christie grew up in boarding houses and the less salubrious parts of town as his mother struggled to make ends meet after his father died while he was still a small boy. With the stories of heroic deeds by family and friends in the battle against the Nazis in World War 2 the constant soundtrack of his childhood and youth, the King Edward VII school pupil very early on developed an understanding that apartheid was an evil from the same mould, and vowed to do what he could to bring about its end.

Called up for compulsory military service in the mid-1960s, Christie later described being on guard duty at the Lenz base on the periphery of what was not yet Lenasia when he "saw something that told me they were developing nuclear weapons". He decided to make thwarting or at least delaying the programme his mission.

Detained four times as a student activist at Wits by the time he was 21, he nevertheless received a master's degree cum laude at UCT and a Smuts doctoral scholarship to St Antony's College, Oxford. Determined not to "spend the rest of my life drinking the college's...