Sudan: Khartoum Wali Orders Re-Planning of Informal Areas, Land Allocation, and 'Cities of Dignity' for Martyrs' Families

Khartoum, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) -- Wali (Governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, has directed the formation of field committees comprising the Lands and Survey authorities to fast-track and complete technical procedures for settling and distributing residential plots in Al-Andalus, Galb Al-Asad, and Mandela blocks in the South Belt area.

During a field visit to sites in Jebel Aulia Locality, Hamza stressed the need to finalize all cases of citizens with prior entitlements, adhere strictly to approved layouts, and hand over plots to any holder of a valid land title deed, ensuring legal rights are protected and urban planning standards upheld. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to fair, orderly resolution of land issues.

Accompanied by Wijdan Ibrahim Mustafa, Acting Minister and Director-General of the Ministry of Urban Planning; Ahmed Yahya, Director of the Lands Authority; Al-Naji Banga, Executive Director of Jebel Aulia Locality; members of the Locality Security Committee; and the Land Protection and Violations Removal Unit, the Wali announced plans to establish "Cities of Dignity" at several localities. The initiative will provide ready housing for martyrs' families and residents affected by removals, as part of a broader strategy to eliminate informal settlements and advance balanced urban development.

Hamza met displaced residents, heard their demands for alternative housing, and noted their support for government plans to reorganize residential areas. He warned that informal housing poses security risks and incubates criminal activity, underscoring that sound planning safeguards citizens' dignity and strengthens social and security stability.

The Wali also inspected service facilities in Al-Nasr neighbourhood, assessed needs in education, health, and essential services, and pledged coordinated action with Jebel Aulia Locality to complete water wells, schools, health facilities, and a commercial complex to improve service delivery.