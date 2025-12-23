Sudan: TSC President Conducts Inspection Tour of Al-Muallem Teaching Hospital

Khartoum, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, conducted an inspection tour of Al-Muallem Teaching Hospital--whose name means "The Teacher"--as part of efforts to prepare conditions for citizens' return to Khartoum. During the visit, he ordered the immediate commencement of urgent maintenance works and the hospital's full rehabilitation, in coordination with the Teachers' Union and the State Ministry of Health.