Sudan: Al-Burhan Inspects Ministry of Higher Education Headquarters in Khartoum, Affirms Capital's Capacity to Rebound

Khartoum, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, inspected the headquarters of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Khartoum State during an extended meeting held by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Ahmed Mudawi Musa, with the Vice-Chancellors of public universities at the ministry's new premises in the Minerals Tower.

During the visit, TSC President reviewed arrangements for relocating the ministry from Port Sudan to Khartoum and checked on the conditions of ministry staff and higher-education and research institutions, as well as the progress of administrative and academic activities, amid the return of state institutions to resume duties from within the capital.

For his part, Professor Ahmed Mudawi expressed deep appreciation for the leadership's attention and TSC President's hands-on follow-up of the return of higher-education institutions, underscoring that the visit provides strong moral support and sends a clear signal that the state is moving steadily toward restoring stability and reconstruction.

He added that resuming operations from Khartoum delivers a powerful message of reassurance to the Sudanese public and to domestic and international partners alike--that Khartoum State is safe and stable, and capable of reclaiming its leading role after the destruction inflicted on higher-education and research institutions and state facilities by the attacks of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Public university vice-chancellors, in turn, welcomed holding their first meeting at the ministry headquarters in the presence of TSC President, describing the visit as a beacon of hope that dispels daunting challenges and strengthens resolve to sustain the educational process despite difficulties. They affirmed that the step reflects the state's determination to rebuild what the war destroyed and reinforces the conviction that higher education will remain a national priority--adding that Khartoum will return as Sudan's beating heart and a hub of scientific and cultural enlightenment.