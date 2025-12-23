Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma - Sudan Will Prevail Despite All Challenges

Port Sudan, December 22, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, affirmed Sudan's strength and resilience, declaring that the nation and its people can overcome any adversity through faith and perseverance.

Speaking at the "Student Dignity Initiative for Reconstruction" festival for students with disabilities, organized by the National Student Sponsorship Fund, Dr. Salma said, "Sudan has shattered the goals of the cursed war and broken the chains of tribalism, opportunism, and betrayal."

She underscored that Sudan moves forward with one army and one people, united against all forms of domination, committed to safeguarding its independence, stability, and dignity.

Highlighting the role of youth in driving change, Dr. Salma particularly praised students with disabilities, saying their determination mirrors the nation's own struggles and stands as a model for resilience and transformation.

During the festival, she inaugurated mobility, hearing, and visual aids for students with disabilities and was honoured for her efforts.

Secretary-General of the National Student Sponsorship Fund, Dr. Ahmed Hamza Al-Amin, reaffirmed the Fund's commitment to prioritizing students with disabilities in all programs and services.