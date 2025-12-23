Sudan: Minister Stresses Public-Private Coordination in Livestock and Veterinary Sector

Suakin, 22-12-2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri, emphasized the importance of public-private sector coordination, noting that veterinarians serve as the first line of defense against epidemics and in safeguarding animal health

During his visit to the Suakin Veterinary Quarantine, the minister received a detailed briefing from the Director-General of the General Administration of Quarantines and Meat Health, Al-Ameer Jaafar Saad, on ongoing efforts to develop the sector according to international standards and the challenges faced by staff. Al-Mansouri pledged to address these issues in coordination with relevant authorities.

The minister also inspected Osman Digna Port to ensure compliance with global standards for the export of live livestock to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and visited Al-Rudwan Export Slaughterhouse, owned by the Animal Resources Bank, reviewing plans to reactivate it through partnerships with foreign investors.