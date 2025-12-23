Uganda: Jolly Kateregga Denies Affair Claims, Says She Has Never Met CID Chief Tom Magambo

Ms Jolly Kateregga, a woman at the centre of a protracted marital, property and institutional dispute with her estranged husband, Professor Badru Kateregga, on Monday, December 22, issued a strongly worded statement distancing herself from allegations of an extra-marital affair with the Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), AIGP Tom Magambo.

Her statement followed a police clarification issued a day earlier in which Magambo categorically dismissed what he described as "false and misleading" claims circulating online that linked him to the Katereggas' domestic dispute and alleged he had influenced police actions in the matter.

In her statement, Jolly said the allegations were malicious, baseless and intended to damage both her personal reputation and that of a senior public official.

"I wish to categorically and unequivocally refute and condemn the false and malicious allegations currently circulating in sections of the media and on social platforms, claiming that I am involved in an affair with the Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), AIGP Tom Magambo," Jolly said.

She stressed that she has never had any interaction with the senior police officer, directly contradicting claims that have gained traction on social media amid the highly publicised breakdown of her marriage.

"Let me state clearly and without any ambiguity: I have never met AIGP Tom Magambo at any time or place, and I have no personal, professional, or business relationship with him whatsoever. The allegations being spread are completely unfounded, baseless, and misleading," she said.

Jolly condemned what she described as reckless misinformation, saying it went beyond personal attacks and risked eroding public trust in state institutions.

"I strongly condemn these falsehoods, which are not only damaging to my personal reputation but are also unfairly directed at a senior public servant carrying out his official duties," she said.

"Such reckless misinformation does not constitute an attack on an individual alone, but rather undermines the integrity of public institutions and the government as a whole."

She also reminded the public that her dispute with Prof. Kateregga is already before a competent civil court, urging restraint and responsible reporting.

"My personal matter is currently before a competent civil court of law. I respectfully urge the public and the media to allow the judicial process to take its course and to await the final judgment rather than engaging in speculation or spreading misinformation," Jolly said.

She warned that she would not hesitate to pursue legal action against individuals or platforms that continue to circulate the claims.

"I reserve my right to take appropriate legal action against any individuals or platforms that continue to propagate these false allegations," her statement concluded.

The denial echoes a police press release issued on July 25, 2025, in which AIGP Magambo, on behalf of the Uganda Police Force, sought to distance the CID from the Katereggas' domestic dispute.

In that statement, police clarified that the matter was reported on November 7, 2024, investigated under CID HQRS/GEF 306/204, and later referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

"Upon perusal, on 18th February 2025, the ODPP guided that the family differences are rooted in property ownership and management which is out of control of Police and can best be handled by a civil court," the police statement read.

Police further rejected claims that they had the power to evict Jolly from disputed property, saying such action could only be effected by a court order.

"The expectation by Prof. Kateregga that police or CID in particular, has powers to remove Mrs. Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga from the premises is outside our mandate," the statement said, adding that any notion that police could override the ODPP was unfounded.

The latest exchange comes against the backdrop of a long-simmering and deeply personal dispute between Prof Kateregga, the founder of Kampala University, and Jolly, who chaired the university's Board of Trustees and previously served as its finance director.

The fallout between the couple spilled into public view in 2024 after Prof. Kateregga accused his wife of assaulting him during a domestic altercation in September 2023 and attempting to seize control of his property and the university.

"This scar isn't just from an argument--it's from an ambush," Prof. Kateregga told a press conference earlier this year. "She wants to wipe me out and take everything I've worked for."

Jolly has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as fabrications designed to tarnish her image and push her out of an institution she says she helped rescue from financial collapse.

"This is a cruel twist of our story," she was quoted as saying at the height of the dispute. "I've poured my life and loyalty into building something with him--only to be accused of trying to destroy it. It's heart-breaking."

She has previously said the marriage began to unravel after her husband suffered serious health complications in late 2023, during which she says she oversaw his treatment at several medical facilities.

"After he began to recover, he refused to come back home," Jolly said. "That's when the accusations started. Even our children believed I had poisoned him, but all medical tests cleared me."

Prof Kateregga, however, maintains that the conflict centres on control, legacy and property, including disagreements over his will and ownership of their Buziga home.

As the legal battle continues, Monday's statement signals Jolly's determination to push back against what she views as an expanding web of allegations unrelated to the core dispute.

"I urge the public and media houses to exercise responsibility, verify information before publication, and desist from spreading unverified and harmful claims," she said, calling for the courts to be allowed to determine the matter without further sensationalism.