South Africa: DJ Warras Funeral To Be Held in Rosebank - South African News Briefs - December 23, 2025

DJ Warras Funeral To Be Held in Rosebank

The funeral service for media personality Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, has been scheduled to take place in Rosebank, north of Johannesburg, according to EWN. DJ Warras was shot and killed on 16 December in Johannesburg CBD, near the Carlton Centre. He was shot while exiting Zambesi House, a previously hijacked building where he was contracted to manage security. His memorial service was held last Friday, during which colleagues and friends expressed difficulty coming to terms with his sudden death. CCTV footage captured three people acting suspiciously before the shooting. Gauteng police have arrested two persons of interest, who were later charged with his murder.

One Arrested in Saulsville Tavern Shooting

Police have arrested a 32-year-old suspect in Polokwane in connection with the deadly Saulsville tavern shooting that left at least 12 people dead and 13 others injured, reports SABC News. National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the suspect, one of three persons of interest, was tracked after leaving Johannesburg for Limpopo and was intercepted outside Polokwane with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He has appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and will be transferred to Pretoria, where he is expected to face 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder, while police continue to search for two remaining suspects and the motive remains unclear.

Durban Tourism Hits R1.8bn This Season

A preliminary analysis by the eThekwini Municipality has shown that Durban recorded about R1.8 billion in direct visitor spending so far this festive season, reports EWN. Since the start of December, the coastal city has welcomed approximately 500,000 visitors to its shores. The municipality released its mid-season festive statistics during a media briefing at North Beach, dismissing opposition criticism over intermittent beach closures as not reflecting reality. Mayor Cyril Xaba said 22 of the city's 23 beaches were open, hotel occupancy stood at about 70%, and tourism performance was comparable to pre-COVID levels. He said that, beyond the city's beaches, visitors were also drawn by various attractions and events, with further economic gains expected as the festive season continued.

