Kenya: Court Rules KETRACO's Compulsory Leave for Senior Manager Unlawful

23 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi has declared illegal and unconstitutional the decision by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) to place Eng. Antony Tawayi Wamukota, General Manager for Design and Construction, on a three-month compulsory leave.

In a judgment delivered by Principal Judge Byram Ongaya, the court found that the action violated Eng. Wamukota's constitutional right to fair administrative action under Article 47, which guarantees every citizen the right to administrative decisions that are lawful, reasonable, procedurally fair, and supported by written reasons.

"The respondents acted unreasonably by reopening a disciplinary process that had already been conclusively determined," Justice Ongaya stated.

He further noted that placing Eng. Wamukota on leave amounted to double jeopardy and offended principles of natural justice.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The court observed that Eng. Wamukota had already undergone a full disciplinary process related to the procurement and transportation of transformers, which concluded in June 2024. Despite this, KETRACO's Board placed him on compulsory leave in September 2025, citing new information and ongoing forensic investigations.

The judge ruled that the board, having completed the original process, became functus officio and could not lawfully reopen the matter or impose further sanctions on the same allegations.

While acknowledging that employers may place employees on compulsory leave to facilitate investigations, the court emphasized that such powers must be exercised within legal limits and cannot be used to unfairly punish an employee or revive settled disciplinary cases.

Consequently, the court revoked the letter placing Eng. Wamukota on compulsory leave, ordered his immediate reinstatement, and permanently restrained KETRACO from initiating any further disciplinary action against him over the same matter.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.