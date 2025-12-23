Uganda: NRM's Echodu Urges Soroti Flag Bearers to Prioritize Unity, Grassroots Mobilization

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson for the Eastern Region, Calvin Echodu, has rallied party flag bearers in Soroti City, urging them to work tirelessly to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

Echodu made the remarks while meeting NRM flag bearers for Soroti City East and West, shortly after concluding his campaign activities in Amoru Arapai Ward. He emphasized that once the party entrusts a candidate with the flag, there should be no excuses for failure or divided loyalty.

He warned party members against supporting independent candidates, stressing that unity and discipline within the party are key to electoral success.

"All flag bearers must remain focused on mobilization and delivering victory for the party at all levels. No one should undermine the party by supporting independents or giving excuses for losing," Echodu said.

Addressing claims that some NRM flag bearers in Soroti are weak, Echodu described such talk as defeatist and harmful to party cohesion, urging leaders to strengthen teamwork and confidence among supporters.

Reflecting on his own campaign for Central Executive Committee (CEC) Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Echodu highlighted the importance of building a strong grassroots base, noting that sustainable electoral success depends on active engagement with communities at village and ward levels.

He called on flag bearers to prioritize grassroots mobilization, listen to voter concerns, and clearly articulate the NRM agenda and achievements.

The meeting concluded with a call for unity, discipline, and renewed energy among NRM leaders in Soroti City as the party positions itself for victory in the forthcoming elections.

Echodu is contesting against incumbent FDC Member of Parliament Jonathan Ebwalu for the Soroti City West seat.