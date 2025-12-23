Kenya: Kindiki Dismisses Health Concerns After Skipping Baringo Cultural Festival

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed speculation about his health, insisting he is "well, very well," following reports that he was unwell and unable to accompany his boss President William Ruto yesterday.

The Deputy President was absent from the Baringo Cultural Festival and the Kimalel Goat Auction on Monday, with Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku representing him.

Speaking on Kindiki's behalf, CS Ruku told residents that the Deputy President had been unwell but remained fully supportive of the events.

"I have been sent by your Deputy President, who is not feeling well. He has told me when I get here, I send my greetings to the people of Baringo," Ruku said.

He added that Kindiki had also sent financial support for the festivities which included supporting the local by buying goats during the auction.

"He has sent me with a lot of money to buy Christmas goats. So, when you see the Deputy President away, know that he has sent me and he is with you," the Public Service Cabinet Secretary said.

The Deputy President's absence triggered speculation online and in political circles about his health, prompting Kindiki to later respond publicly, brushing aside the claims.

"I am well, very well!" Kindiki said, seeking to allay concerns and end the speculation surrounding his condition.

The Baringo Cultural Festival and the Kimalel Goat Auction are key fixtures on the county's social calendar, attracting large crowds for cultural showcases, traditional performances and livestock trading.

Kindiki was last seen at a public function on December 19, when he presided as chief guest over the passing-out parade of 147 Kenya Wildlife Service cadet officers at the KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani. The officers had completed nine months of paramilitary training.