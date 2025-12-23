Rwanda: Hope for Creatives As New Contemporary Art Space Opens in Kigali

A new creative hub, Gihanga Institute of Contemporary Arts (GICA), officially opened in Kimihurura over the weekend in what marked Rwanda's contemporary art scene.

The opening was celebrated with the launch of GICA's inaugural exhibition, Inuma: A Bird Shall Carry the Voice, curated by Kami Gahiga. The exhibition brings together works by Francis Offman, Schaal Kaneza, Innocent Nkurunziza, Feline Ntabangana, Christian Nyampeta, Sanaa Gateja, and Cedric Mizero.

Conceived as a non-profit, multidisciplinary art space, GICA brings together visual art, performance, film, and literature, offering artists and audiences a platform for exchange, learning, and reflection. The 777-square-metre space was designed by Rwandan architect Amin Gafaranga and co-founded by Kami Gahiga and Schaal Kaneza. The institute positions itself as a space rooted in local dialogue while remaining open to global artistic conversations.

The opening drew cultural stakeholders, artists, and arts enthusiasts. Minister of State for Youth and Arts Sandrine Umutoni, who attended the event, highlighted the institute's importance to Rwanda's creative ecosystem.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The exhibition brings together artists from diverse backgrounds while remaining accessible to a broad audience," Umutoni said. "This institute raises the standard of art presentation in Rwanda and sends a strong message to young artists that their work is valued and viable. Seeing the space filled to capacity demonstrates that creativity can thrive locally and sustain livelihoods."

For co-founder Schaal Kaneza, who also exhibited work in the show, the opening symbolized a meaningful convergence of local and global dialogue. She described GICA as a space designed for hyper-local conversations that resonate internationally--a place where Rwandan cultural thought can meet the world.

Kaneza reflected on the significance of engaging fellow artists in Kigali rather than abroad and spoke of the institute's potential to act as a catalyst for artistic energy across Rwanda and the wider region.

"The hope for this space is that it becomes a catalyst--one point on a map through which tremendous force can arrive and move through the entire cultural ecosystem," she said. "We need to understand how very specific local conversations can also exist and resonate on global platforms."

Discussing her work, Kaneza noted her interest in secrecy and the invisible technologies that move between people. "In a time when everyone wants to be seen and participate in the attention economy, I'm interested in the quiet ways knowledge is held and shared--personally and discreetly--between people," she said.

Gahiga described GICA as a collective achievement and a defining moment for contemporary art in Rwanda. She paid tribute to architect Amin Gafaranga and emphasized that none of the works in the inaugural exhibition are for sale, underscoring the institute's commitment to artistic exchange, education, and long-term cultural development.

"All the artists in this exhibition are Rwandan, and this is our way of showing the talent, love, and diversity of artistic practices that exist in this country," Gahiga said. "We wanted to give voice to perspectives that may be quieter or operate in different registers, but still deeply reflect the culture of Rwanda and the region.

"Opening the first non-profit institute of contemporary art in Rwanda is a journey, and it is truly what this country deserves. This space is a love letter to our culture, our people, and our community. Everything you see here is made in Rwanda."

Among the participating artists was Sanaa Gateja, a Ugandan artist known for his long-standing community-based practice across East Africa. Gateja presented several works, including a piece featuring a dove that closely aligned with the exhibition's theme.

For Gateja, the work speaks to the power of art education at the community level. He noted that art is not only expressive but also a tool for self-sufficiency, skill-building, and economic sustainability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I believe this institute will be a pillar for artists--an anchor for creativity, learning, and exchange," Gateja said. "It exposes people to different artists, ideas, and experiences. Today alone, artists from Rwanda and beyond are sharing knowledge, stories, and experiences that can mean a great deal to those who listen."

Essence of GICA

Named after Gihanga, Rwanda's legendary founding hero, the institute draws inspiration from a legacy of innovation, unity, and cultural formation. Through its professional art facilities, GICA is committed to providing artists and visitors with high-quality exhibition spaces, resources, and learning opportunities.

GICA's mission is to cultivate a disciplined platform for contemporary art in Rwanda and to position the region within global art conversations. Its vision is to establish Kigali as a leading hub for contemporary art and intellectual exchange.