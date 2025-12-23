Uganda: Museveni Rallies Masaka to Vote NRM Candidates, Embrace Wealth Creation

Masaka City, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has rallied residents of Masaka City and the wider Greater Masaka sub-region to support National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates and fully embrace government wealth-creation programmes, saying peace, development and economic empowerment remain the party's strongest contributions to Uganda's transformation.

Addressing a massive rally at Liberation Square in Masaka City, Museveni, the NRM Presidential Candidate, said the very existence of public gatherings and development activities in the area is anchored on the peace delivered by the NRM over the last four decades.

"The first major contribution of the NRM is peace. No one has brought peace to Uganda apart from the NRM," Museveni said. "Where we are gathered today is called Liberation Square. Everything you see happening here is possible because there is peace, and this peace exists because the NRM does not discriminate based on tribe, religion, gender or any form of sectarianism."

Museveni said peace laid the foundation for the second pillar of NRM's agenda--development--citing major infrastructure improvements across the country and in Masaka specifically. He recalled that when the NRM came to power in 1986, key roads such as the Katonga-Kabale route were impassable.

"We have worked on that road several times," he said, adding that all district headquarters now have electricity, with power extended further to sub-counties.

The President revealed that Masaka District and Masaka City now have more than 200 villages with access to piped water, noting that while clean drinking water is essential, irrigation must also be prioritised to boost agricultural productivity.

However, Museveni cautioned that Masaka could be receiving even more government services if the area consistently elected leaders who understand how government works.

"Some issues are national and I can follow them up myself, but many local issues require active Members of Parliament," he said. "Unfortunately, some MPs you elected are just drawing salaries and keeping quiet."

Turning to household incomes, Museveni urged residents to focus on wealth creation rather than subsistence living. He reiterated NRM's long-standing message of working for both food and income, encouraging farmers to adopt the four-acre model.

"We advised people to allocate land to coffee, fruits, food crops and pasture, supported by poultry, piggery and fish farming," he said. "Those who listened to this advice are now doing well financially."

He disclosed that Masaka has so far received five million coffee seedlings and 440,000 fruit seedlings as part of government support to boost agricultural production. Museveni also announced plans to introduce special funds targeting fishermen, boda boda riders and ghetto dwellers.

"Poor people become a burden to government because they contribute little to national development," he said. "That is why you must embrace government wealth-creation programmes. Go to your sub-counties, ask about available government projects and participate in them. Do not listen to people who discourage you."

Museveni emphasized that job creation would come through two main avenues--commercial agriculture and industrialisation--highlighting the role of factories and industrial parks in absorbing Uganda's growing labour force.

NRM National Vice Chairperson Al Hajji Moses Kigongo thanked the people of Masaka City for their continued support and urged them to actively mobilise others ahead of the elections.

"I ask each of you to convince at least ten other people to come out and vote for President Museveni," Kigongo said. He called for unity before, during and after the elections, reminding residents that political contests should not divide communities.

"Voting will end on January 15, but our relatives, friends and neighbours will remain with us. Let us love one another and not allow elections to divide us," he added.

Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) and Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, highlighted government interventions that have directly benefited women and farmers in Masaka. She said women were grateful for the construction of markets in Nyendo and Masaka Central, which have improved their working conditions and incomes.

Among also thanked Museveni for granting Masaka City status, describing it as a transformative decision that has accelerated service delivery and urban development. She further acknowledged government support to coffee farmers, including the provision of 10 coffee processing machines, while noting that farmers are now requesting fertilisers to increase yields.

Buganda Sub-region Vice Chairperson Haruna Kasolo commended NRM leaders in Masaka District and Masaka City for mobilising residents to attend the rally. He also praised security agencies for ensuring a peaceful environment that allows citizens to freely express their political views.

"People are now able to move freely, wear their party T-shirts and participate in political activities without intimidation," Kasolo said.

Masaka City Woman MP contestant and NRM flagbearer Justine Nameere raised concerns over voter intimidation in Greater Masaka, saying some residents were being threatened for attending NRM rallies.

"We are tired of voter intimidation. Voters are being told that if they attend NRM rallies, they will be attacked in their homes," Nameere said, calling for respect for democratic freedoms.