South Africa: Bafana Bafana Congratulated for Afcon Opening Victory

23 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has congratulated Bafana Bafana for their win over Angola in the national football team's opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The tournament is being held in Morocco this month with the final expected to be held on 18 January.

"The thrilling performance sets a positive tone for South Africa's AFCON campaign and reflects the resilience, discipline and fighting spirit that define our national team," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana's charge to victory on Monday night in the tournament is being led by coach Hugo Broos supported by South African football legend, Helman Mkhalele, as assistant coach.

"Government commends the technical team and players for their preparation and professionalism, as well as the South African supporters at home and abroad whose unwavering support continues to inspire the team. The match showcased the growing competitiveness of African football and highlighted Bafana Bafana's determination to compete with confidence and purpose.

"Government wishes Bafana Bafana continued success in their remaining Group B fixtures and throughout the tournament and calls on all South Africans to rally behind the team as they pursue further victories at AFCON 2025," the statement concluded.

