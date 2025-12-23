South Africa: Desperate Situation Sees Swellendam Community Rally to Confront Water Crisis

23 December 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne and Kiara Wales

As Swellendam faces severe water restrictions due to dwindling supplies, residents unite to address the ongoing crisis.

"I think everything starts when, due to the low rainfall season we've had, we are experiencing a lot of problems or challenges with the water," said Le Roux van der Merwe, a resident of Swellendam.

For weeks now, several municipalities in the the Western Cape have experienced water crises, with restrictions in place at various levels. In Swellendam, water restrictions are at Level 3, which limits water usage to six kilolitres per household per month.

While sparse rain has increased the town's water supply, it has not been enough to fill the dams.

Daily Maverick recently visited the area, where residents have banded together to conserve water.

Outside the town, at the Buffeljags Dam, which supplies non-potable irrigation water to nearby farms, the only signs of distress are patches of yellow grass.

But in the town, it's another story. At the Grootkloof Dam 3, which is the town's main supplier of drinking water, it is clear that there is a crisis. Hard, cracked mud lines the sides of the dam, which is far from full.

Between 15 and 17 December, the dam level was 46%, and the municipality had enough potable water for just 41 days.

In the town, Daily...

