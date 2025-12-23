Uganda/Morocco: Tunisia and Uganda Prepare for Crucial Group C Clash in Rabat

Tunisia and Uganda meet at the Stade Annexe Olympique, Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Tuesday, with both sides looking to make an impact in Group C of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Local Time will mark their third meeting in AFCON history, with both teams eager to build on past experiences and secure vital points.

Their AFCON meetings span several decades. Tunisia and Uganda first crossed paths in the 1962 tournament, where Tunisia claimed the bronze medal after winning the third-place play-off. They met again in the 1978 group stage, with Tunisia securing a 3-1 victory.

Tunisia's most emphatic result against Uganda came during the 2000 edition, a commanding 6-0 win on home soil.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

More than twenty years later, Tunisia enters this match under the guidance of head coach Samy Trabelsi, carrying both expectation and responsibility.

The Tunisian side arrives in Rabat impressed by the infrastructure and optimistic about the conditions, which mirror those back home. However, the team remains fully aware of the challenge Uganda poses, emphasizing the high level of competition across the tournament.

Tunisia will look to experienced campaigners like midfielder Elyes Skhiri, who highlights the squad's preparation and collective focus ahead of the game.

Uganda, meanwhile, arrives with confidence under coach Paul Put, proud to be part of the tournament and determined to compete strongly. Midfielder Khalid Aucho underlines the team's readiness and motivation to make their nation proud despite outside doubts.

What was said:

Samy Trabelsi (Tunisia Head Coach):

"For every coach, a competition like this comes with a lot of pride and pressure to do our best because it is a historic event. We want to be part of history. We are in a brotherly country and we are impressed with the infrastructure.

We are happy with the weather, which is similar to Tunisia. Our players are confident, focused, and ready to give their best.

We are playing against quality opposition. The statistics are there, and we have faced challenges ahead of the competition. What we saw recently shows the reality of African football--every team is playing at a high level and can make things difficult."

Elyes Skhiri (Tunisia Midfielder):

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The squad is in good shape and in condition to deliver a solid performance. We have been together in camp, working hard as a collective to gel and play well.

We know the disappointment of previous editions. Football is always evolving and we cannot rest on our laurels. We must compete to win and not take any team for granted. We have to start the tournament strong. Uganda are no pushovers and will be out to play for a win."

Paul Put (Uganda Head Coach):

"We are very proud to be at this tournament. The infrastructure and organization by CAF have been exceptional. We are not only playing to be watched by Africa, but by the whole world.The team is preparing well and focused on the game. I know my players better now, and they are gradually gelling into a strong side that will compete."

Khalid Aucho (Uganda Midfielder):

"The team is in good shape and everyone is ready to compete. Many people have not given us a chance, but we are focused on making our nation and the people back home proud."

KEY STATISTICS:

Tunisia

Tunisia are making their 22nd TotalEnergies CAF AFCON appearance and their 17th in succession.

Uganda:

Uganda are making their 8th TotalEnergies CAF AFCON appearance and their first since 2019.