Morocco: Open Arms Greet the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Arrival in Casablanca

The city of Casablanca is currently experiencing an unprecedented football atmosphere as it prepares to host its first match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

Mali will face Zambia at the Mohammed V Stadium on Monday, 22 December, just one day after the spectacular opening match at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Ahead of the meeting between 2012 champions Zambia and 1972 runners-up Mali, Casablanca is further strengthening its reputation as a true sporting capital of the African continent. From the city's main streets to its lively alleyways, Moroccan flags and the colours of the participating nations are proudly on display.

The city has taken on a festive look, reflecting its deep-rooted love for football and a passionate fan culture passed down through generations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A Festive African Atmosphere and Football Passion

Over recent days, Casablanca has fully embraced its continental identity. Flags and images of the qualified national teams line the streets, which are also decorated with tournament branding and official slogans. Football fans gather in cafés and on small neighbourhood pitches to exchange predictions and analysis ahead of kick-off.

Tourist areas and fan zones have also witnessed an influx of supporters from across Africa, warmly welcomed by local fans eager to savour every moment of this major continental football event.

Mohammed V Stadium... A theatre of African Football

The Mohammed V Stadium occupies a special place in the memory of African football. It has hosted countless historic moments and thrilling encounters involving national teams and leading continental clubs, in addition to matches of the Moroccan national team and the country's giants, Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca.

Recently renovated, the iconic venue returns to the spotlight as it hosts its first match of the tournament, ready to welcome supporters whose chants and passion have long given it a unique and intimidating atmosphere.

With its large capacity and modern facilities, the legendary "Donor" stadium stands as a platform for celebrating both sport and culture, greeting fans from across the continent with warmth that reflects football's special place within the local and African community.

Local Fans Eager for the Football Spectacle

Casablanca's supporters are widely regarded among the best in Morocco and across Africa. Known for their high spirits, unwavering loyalty and ability to create unforgettable atmospheres, their passion is regularly showcased during matches involving Wydad and Raja.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Morocco hosts the continental showpiece, groups of fans can be heard exchanging chants and football songs throughout the city's streets and around the stadium.

Casablanca's Beauty and a Celebration of Football

Beyond the stadiums, Casablanca once again reveals its character as a city that blends modernity, history, football and African spirit. While football has brought fans together, visitors can also enjoy the city's beaches, explore its historic neighbourhoods, or discover cafés and restaurants offering a fusion of local and international flavours.

Artistic displays and tournament-inspired decorations add a distinctive charm to the city's overall scenery.

Casablanca's readiness goes beyond organisation to embrace celebration. The city has truly opened its arms to the entire continent, reaffirming its status as a key stage for hosting Africa's biggest football event.