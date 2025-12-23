Sudan/Morocco: Match Stats - Algeria Vs Sudan - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Group E

Algeria and Sudan will meet at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 on Wednesday in a Group E clash in Rabat. Kick-off is at 16h00 local time (15h00 GMT).

This will be the first AFCON meeting between the sides, though it is their ninth encounter overall. Algeria are unbeaten in open play, with four wins and four draws recorded between the nations.

The teams have already met twice this year. In August, they clashed in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship, drawing 1-1 before Sudan advanced 4-1 on penalties.

They met again on 3 December at the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, opening Group D with a goalless draw in Al Rayyan. Algeria progressed as group winners alongside Iraq, while Sudan were eliminated.

Algeria also recorded a 4-0 victory over Sudan at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, going on to lift the trophy, while Sudan exited at the group stage.

PAST MEETINGS

OVERALLAlgeria: P8 W4 D4 L0 GF12 GA3 GD+9

Sudan: P8 W0 D4 L4 GF3 GA12 GD-9

AFCON ONLY

No previous AFCON meetings

Algeria - Key Statistics

· Making their 21st AFCON appearance; first competed in 1968· AFCON champions in 1990 and 2019; runners-up in 1980

· Playing at a finals hosted in North Africa for the seventh time

· Won the title on home soil in 1990 and in Egypt in 2019

· Only group-stage elimination in North Africa came in Egypt in 1986

· Eliminated at the group stage in their last two appearances (2021, 2023)

· Have failed to progress beyond the group in three of their last four AFCONs

· Winless at the last two editions (2021, 2023)

· On a six-match winless run at AFCON finals (D3 L3)

· Last AFCON victory was the 2019 final against Senegal

· Six consecutive group-stage matches without a win

· Kept five clean sheets in seven games during their 2019 title run

· Have won just one of their last four AFCON opening matches (W1 D3)

· Unbeaten in their last five AFCON opening games (W2 D3)

· Last lost an opening match in 2013 against Tunisia

· Biggest opening-match win was 5-1 against Nigeria in 1990

· Have faced East African teams five times at AFCON (W3 D1 L1)

· Scored 10 goals and conceded three against East African opposition

· Riyad Mahrez is joint top AFCON scorer for Algeria (6 goals)

· Mahrez set to feature in his sixth AFCON finals

· Vladimir Petković brings prior tournament experience from UEFA Euro 2020

· Topped qualifying Group E with 16 goals scored and just two conceded

· Amine Gouiri was top scorer in qualifying with four goals

· Have scored 97 goals at AFCON; three more will take them to 100

Sudan - Key Statistics

· Returning to AFCON for the first time since 2021

· One of three nations to compete in the inaugural AFCON in 1957

· Featured in the first-ever AFCON match as hosts in 1957

· Reached finals in 1959, 1963 and 1970

· Won their only AFCON title in 1970 as hosts

· Have won just one of their last 16 AFCON matches (D6 L9)

· Only AFCON win since 1972 came against Burkina Faso in 2012

· Failed to win any match at AFCON 2021

· Faced North African opposition eight times at AFCON (W1 D3 L4)

· Opening match record at AFCON: P9 W2 D4 L3

· Have failed to score in their opening match at their last three AFCON appearances

· Last scored in an opening match in 1976 against Morocco

· Coach Kwesi Appiah at his third AFCON as head coach

· Appiah has lost just once in open play at AFCON as a coach

· Qualified as runners-up in Group F behind Angola

· Scored just four goals in qualifying, the joint lowest among qualified teams

· Goals in qualifying were shared among four different players