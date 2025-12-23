Uganda: Museveni Praises Masaka's Infrastructure, Urges Farmers to Embrace Modern Agriculture

President Museveni has commended the progress made in social and economic infrastructure development in Masaka City and the surrounding district, citing improved road networks, expanded rural electrification, and enhanced water supply systems.

Addressing a campaign rally at Masaka Liberation Square, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson and Fountain of Honour said the state of roads in Masaka City reflects government investment in urban development, while access to electricity and clean water in several sub-counties demonstrates steady rural transformation.

However, Museveni expressed concern over the absence of electricity in Kyesiiga Sub-county and pledged to investigate why the area has not yet been connected to the national power grid.

Turning to agriculture, the President urged farmers in Masaka to adopt irrigation and modern farming practices to boost productivity, particularly in coffee and banana farming, two of the region's key economic activities.

"When I fly over this region, I see many homesteads growing coffee and bananas, but you need to adopt modern farming methods like those used on government farms. While some farmers harvest about five tonnes of bananas per acre, we produce up to 53 tonnes," Museveni said.

Museveni noted that despite Masaka's potential, the region has missed out on several government programs, attributing this to the election of opposition leaders whom he accused of failing to effectively lobby for development projects.

He cited Bro. Mugabo, a former head teacher of St. Henry's College Kitovu, as an example of individuals who worked closely with government to secure infrastructure and academic development for the Catholic institution.

"The work of Members of Parliament is to lobby for their people, but some areas are not benefiting because no one follows up," the President said, questioning the effectiveness of elected leaders in the area.

On household incomes, Museveni encouraged families with small land holdings, especially those with less than four acres to engage in commercial farming using the government's four-acre model. He outlined activities such as coffee farming, fish farming, dairy cattle rearing, piggery, and banana production, citing a model farmer Kalera, in Gomba District, as a successful example.

The President also announced plans to establish special funds targeting fishermen, boda boda riders, mechanics, and other small-scale workers as part of efforts to fight household poverty at the village level.

He warned residents against what he termed "opposition ideologies," accusing opposition leaders of benefiting from government salaries while discouraging citizens from engaging in government programs.

In a directive aimed at easing the burden on small traders, Museveni ordered the Masaka City Town Clerk to halt the collection of taxes from poor business operators, warning that anyone defying the directive would face arrest.

He argued that small-scale traders already contribute to the economy indirectly through consumption and should not be subjected to heavy taxation.