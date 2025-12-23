Uganda: MTN Momo, URA Deepen Digital Tax Payments to Ease Compliance for Ugandans

MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited, in partnership with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), has unveiled major enhancements to tax and government payment services on the MTN MoMo platform, strengthening efforts to deepen digital inclusion and make tax compliance easier for individuals and businesses across Uganda.

The upgraded services were officially launched at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala and are now live nationwide.

Taxpayers can access the services by dialling 16518# on the MTN MoMo consumer menu and selecting the dedicated URA option, allowing them to pay taxes and other government obligations directly from their mobile phones.

The enhancements significantly expand how Ugandans interact with URA, reducing the need for physical visits to tax offices or banks.

By integrating key URA payment services into mobile money, the initiative supports faster, more convenient and secure transactions while advancing URA's broader digital transformation goals.

Speaking at the launch, MTN MoMo Managing Director Richard Yego said the upgrade reinforces the company's role as a key digital payments partner for government services.

"MTN MoMo continues to play a critical role in enabling secure, accessible and efficient digital payments across Uganda. By enhancing URA services on 16518#, we are making it easier for individuals and businesses to meet their tax obligations anytime, anywhere. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to supporting national development through practical, customer-centric digital solutions," Yego said.

URA described the enhanced platform as an important tool for improving voluntary tax compliance and the overall taxpayer experience. Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki said simplifying access to tax services remains a core priority for the authority.

"Our goal is to make tax compliance as simple and convenient as possible for all taxpayers. Enhancing URA services on MTN MoMo brings us closer to the people, reduces compliance barriers, and supports our broader strategy to digitise tax administration while improving efficiency and transparency," Musinguzi said.

With millions of active users nationwide, MTN MoMo has become central to everyday payments, financial inclusion and digital public service delivery.

The expanded URA services further position the platform as a critical link between citizens and government, enabling safer, more efficient and more accessible interactions.

URA and MTN MoMo encouraged taxpayers to use the 16518# menu to access the enhanced services and benefit from a faster and simpler way to meet their tax and government payment obligations.